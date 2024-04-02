MILWAUKEE — An overflow water alert from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Due to heavy rains in the Milwaukee area, stormwater increases the water sent to the MMSD water reclamation facilities.

Data from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District as of 9:20pm on 4/2/2024.

When too much rain gets into the sanitary sewer system, the MMSD’s highest priorities are preventing sewage from backing up into basements and protecting the environment.

MMSD recommends limiting your water use as a combined sewer overflow is in progress. Ways to conserve water include not washing dishes and laundry and taking shorter showers.

The MMSD Deep Tunnels have prevented more than 151.4 billion gallons of pollution from getting into Lake Michigan. Thanks to the deep tunnels and many other improvements, MMSD has captured and cleaned 98.6% of all the water and wastewater that’s entered the regional sewer system since 1994.

MMSD runs two water reclamation facilities, Jones Island and South Shore, that clean residential and industrial wastewater for 28 communities with approximately 1.1 million people in the Milwaukee area.