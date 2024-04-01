GRAFTON – A police chase on Interstate 43 Sunday afternoon involving a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. It ended with an arrest in Grafton.

The chase began after a FLOCK notification of a stolen vehicle around 2:21pm. After Mequon Police notified dispatch the vehicle was northbound on I-43, Grafton Police initiated the pursuit near Highway 60. The chase lasted nearly 12 miles and was at first terminated for safety concerns, but then a short time later the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s office located the vehicle southbound on Highway 57 and re-engaged.

A Grafton Police Officer deflated three of the vehicle’s tires with stop sticks, leading to the arrest of the suspect near Wisconsin Avenue and 9th Avenue in Grafton.

“This is excellent work by our officers,” said Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera. “Pursuits are dangerous, not only [for] our officers and the suspect, but also for the innocent motoring public and citizens enjoying our community. I’m glad this incident was resolved in the safest manner possible without injury to anyone involved.”

It was a busy weekend for police departments across Southeast Wisconsin; a Milwaukee officer is still recovering this morning after being struck by a pursuing squad in a chase Saturday, and three suspects from Illinois led police on a multi-county chase Friday morning after allegedly burglarizing the Mayfair Mall Macy’s store.

