WAUWATOSA – An overnight burglary at Mayfair Mall leads to a police chase through multiple counties.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Jame MacGillis says around 4:19am Friday, authorities received a report of a burglary at the Macy’s store in Mayfair Mall. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle parked near a shattered glass door at Macy’s.

The car, carrying three individuals, sped away from the scene, prompting a pursuit by law enforcement. Heading north into Washington County, Village of Germantown officers took over the chase.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed at the intersection of Interstate 41 and Highway 60 near Slinger. Two passengers, aged 48 and 46 and both from Illinois, were apprehended at the crash site. The driver, a 21-year-old also from Illinois, attempted to escape on foot but was captured nearby.

An initial investigation revealed the crashed Kia was stolen, with stolen jewelry from Macy’s found inside. Fortunately, the passengers emerged uninjured, while the driver, who fled on foot, was taken to the hospital for assessment.

