BURLINGTON, Wis. – On March 22nd, the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children division executed a search warrant in Burlington, WI, for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). During the investigation, authorities identified Edward Vargas, 18, as a person of interest and took him in for questioning. Vargas refused to provide a statement and was taken to the Racine County Jail.

Vargas, courtesy of Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple electronic devices were taken from Vargas’ person. Forensic examinations of the items revealed thousands of images and videos of CSAM.

Vargas has been charged with 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 3 counts of Failure to Update Information as a Sex Offender.