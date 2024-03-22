Just three days after the Spring Equinox, Mother Nature is unloading a storm system producing several inches of heavy, wet snow across Southeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Southeast Wisconsin until 4:00pm today; already several inches of snow have already fallen across the region, with snowpack impacting the morning commute on both side streets and the freeway system:

Additionally, several schools have already cancelled classes for today. The latest list from our news partners at TMJ4 News can be viewed here.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson says the heaviest band of snow is moving through central Iowa, and will work its way into Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois around the lunch hour.

At this time, all arrivals and departures from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are on time, but for the most up-to-date information on flights click here.

You can access our WTMJ interactive radar for an up-to-the-minute look at the snow storm here.

Stay tuned to WTMJ for the latest on this winter weather event.