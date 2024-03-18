UPDATE at 5:05 p.m. CST on March 18, 2024: According to a representative of the Milwaukee Fire Department, the response was caused by an issue with a dryer that caught on fire. They confirmed that the situation is now under control and no one was injured.

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters swarmed to the area of W State St & N 10th St in Downtown Milwaukee, near the Wisconsin Secure Detention Facility, on Monday evening. It’s unclear what drew such a widescale response from Milwaukee authorities, but commuters and community members should avoid the area.

