Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Jones was released by the Packers Monday, following news the team would sign former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

“(Packers GM Brian Gutekunst) is always going to do what he feels is best for the team,” said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “The NFL World marches on.”

Tausch admitted it’ll be tough to see Jones in purple.

“Aaron Jones is as beloved as a Packer as we’ve seen in two decades,” he told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We’re going to have to root against him, even though we love him.”

