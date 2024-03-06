MILWAUKEE — Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to 620 WTMJ’s John Mercure that the 41-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a Milwaukee County Correctional Officer outside the Jail facility has a violent, recent past and documented mental health issues.

According to Mercure’s sources, the suspect has been held in the Milwaukee County Jail on multiple occasions for extended periods — most recently because of battery and disorderly conduct charges in which he was found guilty, but not guilty due to mental disease or defect. While in jail, the suspect allegedly injured Correctional Officers by fighting, kicking and punching those who attempted to move him into a different part of the jail.

Sources say the victim and the suspect knew each other from his most recent 237-day stint in the Milwaukee County Jail. The depths of their relationship remain unclear and there is no current evidence to suggest that this Correctional Officer was specifically targeted.

The subject’s mental health issues have long been documented with the Department of Health Services ordering the suspect to report for 180 days on Jan. 19th for an undisclosed mental health matter. As of March 5, when the stabbing occurred, the suspect was free.

PREVIOUS: Milwaukee County correctional employee stabbed near county jail

Sources confirm that the suspect’s rap sheet dates back to 2007 with charges across Milwaukee, Brown and Marathon counties including Domestic Abuse, Battery, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and multiple occasions of felony bail jumping.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is expected to submit charges by the end of this week. 620 WTMJ has opted to withhold the suspect’s identity until charges are formally submitted.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

