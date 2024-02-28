MILWAUKEE – Standing at Tiefenthaler Park on Wednesday, February 28 Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation that will provide $500,000 in funding for improvements and upgrades at Milwaukee County Parks in 2024. Crowley specifically highlighted plans to improve amenities, lighting, and turf at Tiefenthaler Park and Walker’s Square Park.

“When we talk about being the healthiest county in the state of Wisconsin our parks are an intricate part of that vision and of that reality,” Crowley said. “Our parks are a place where people come to get a mental and physical refuge, and we want our parks to be a safe space, but the way that we do that is by making the investments.”

Today, I signed legislation that will deploy funding for improvements and upgrades at our @CountyParks. Because of the revenue-generating tools we worked to secure, we are reinvesting in our parks for all to enjoy. Thanks @MKE_Chairwoman and @MKECountyBoard for your partnership! pic.twitter.com/uOnV2ANiNh — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) February 28, 2024

Crowley acknowledged the plight of county park infrastructure highlighted in a report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. CEO Rob Henken wrote that report, and he joined Wis. Afternoon News Wednesday afternoon to say that half a million dollars is just a drop in the bucket to the half a billion dollars of repairs that are needed.

“This is a huge problem, it has built for decades” Henken said. “Obviously it’s good news when Milwaukee County is able to scrape up some dollars to put into the parks, and indeed there has been more good news in the past year or two than there has been in quite some time.”

Henken said that the funding issue regarding parks is decades-old at this point, but the new sales tax allotted to the county in Wisconsin Act 12 could be a major help.

“It generates extra money for Milwaukee County and the question is to what extent will parks be prioritized,” Henken said.

Henken also is interested in potential novel ways to increase the money allotted to parks without raising taxes.

“Some of the existing financial capacity of municipal governments and perhaps more notably the [Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District] could be used to partner with the county when it makes sense for those two other levels of government to do so that would not require any new taxes but potentially some partnerships that would entail the sharing of resources,” he said.

The investment plan approved for Tiefenthaler and Walker’s Square also includes funding for new pickleball striping at tennis courts, new painting at basketball courts, additional free picnic areas, and enhanced equipment at pavilions and community centers.

Additional seasonal labor funding is also allocated to make sure parks facilities are open all summer long.

