MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, gathered outside of National Bakery in South Milwaukee on Tuesday morning to get dozens of paczki, a richer jelly-filled donut, for Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday marks the day before Ash Wednesday, so people try to eat as many sweets as possible before the fasting season every year. One of the people in the 6 a.m. line to get into the bakery was Jennifer Flores. She told WTMJ she’s 100% Polish, and this is a part of her heritage and a family tradition.

“My parents have been bringing [paczki] for me and my sisters since we were babies, so now my kids almost expect it,” she said. “So we’ll follow the tradition of [buying paczki to start] off Fat Tuesday for Mardi Gras and Lent… we’ll bring them to the school, teachers, neighbors… we’ll be buying a couple dozen today.”

Flores said her favorite flavors are raspberry and sugar-coated paczkis, and the fact that they are “really yummy” is another reason why it’s worth lining up.

National Bakery Co-Owner Jeff Callen said 40,000 paczki were prepared Monday and Tuesday for the rush of people on Tuesday morning.

“Our poor bakers have been here all night and they’re going crazy,” he said jokingly. “But they’re all proud of the work we do for that.”

As they opened the doors, people flooded the bakery and were greeted by a man playing a traditional Polish accordion to immerse people in the experience. The bakery also gave away shirts as well. Callen said they serve the dessert year-round, and they typically use a richer rough to make the treat.

Paczki are also more chewy than regular donuts, and Callen told WTMJ they specially prepare paczki this time of year.

“Only once a year we use a butter dough… our customers look forward to that,” he said.

Some of the common paczki flavors are raspberry, prune, sugar-coated, and raisin-glazed. They also added a lemon ice flavor this year and sold 300 king cakes also.

“It’s the one time of the year where everybody’s happy to wait in line,” he said. “It’s fun for us.”

One customer bought several boxes of paczki to take home early in the morning.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told WTMJ he also came to buy a dozen paczki for his family. He said his favorite flavor is raspberry and he likes prune as well.

“It’s a great tradition in Milwaukee. It has been for a really long time,” he said. “One that I have not missed out on since I’ve been mayor and one that I intend not to miss out on as mayor as well.”

He said this tradition is very unique in Milwaukee.

“I’ve traveled to a number of cities across the United States and even elsewhere in the world as well… I have not seen this,” he said. “Only in Milwaukee… Only in Milwaukee.”

