MILWAUKEE — Authorities are searching for a critically missing 15-year-old named Romell Brown who was last seen on the 9200-block of N. 75th St around 10:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday night.

According to an alert issued by the Milwaukee Police Department via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Brown is listed at approx. 5-foot-5, 130 lbs with dark brown eyes and black hair, described as “styled in a small afro on top and short on the sides.”

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black Adidas pants and a pair of black and white shoes.

There are no further details available regarding the circumstances of his disappearance, where he might’ve been headed, or descriptions of his appearance.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

