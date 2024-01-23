MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing one-year-old child. MPD is looking for Reymon Davis, who is described as Black and last seen wearing a black long sleeve onesie that buttons by the diaper.

MPD says the missing child is in the company of 38-year-old Reymon Davis, who was last seen in the area of 84th St. and Lancaster Ave. around 3:00 p.m. on January 21. The department said the pair are possibly in the area of Rockford, IL and there are no details on what kind of vehicle Davis may be using.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone who has been in contact with Davis or has any information to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

This is a developing story that will be updated with any new information.

