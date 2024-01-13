WAUKESHA, Wis – Waukesha County executive has extended a State of Emergency Declaration due to severe winter weather. The declaration is in effect until Monday, January 15th.

The Waukesha Department of Public Works crews are working to clear roadways. The Waukesha County Communications Center has been responding to many calls of downed power lines and fallen trees.

There is a warming center at the Waukesha County Expo center, located at 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha. The shelter will open at 4 P.M. Saturday.

The following shelter services will be available: Cots & blankets, food and drink, mental health counseling services, and language translation.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department released the following list of warming centers:

Guest House Milwaukee (Men only)

1216 N 13th Street

Walk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

MRM/Joy House/Door of Hope (Men, Women, Families)

819 N 18th Street

Call ahead for shelter space: (414) 344-2211

St Ben’s (Men and Women)

930 W. State Street

Walk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repairers of the Breach (Men and Women)

1335 W. Vilet Street

Walk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Milwaukee County Hillview (Men and Women)

1615 S. 22nd Street

Walk-ins only, 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.