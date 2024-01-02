APPLETON, Wis. — Just over a week after 22-year-old Elijah Dodson was killed on the 100-block of S. Walnut St in Downtown Appleton, the City’s Chief of Police, Polly Olson, released a statement to assure the community that action is being taken despite the suspect remaining at large.

The statement confirms that the investigation remains underway with Chief Olson telling her community “our dedicated team of officers and investigators has been working tirelessly to gather information, analyze evidence, and identify any leads that may lead us to the perpetrator responsible for this heinous act.”

That individual hasn’t been identified to this point of the process, which was a primary motivation for Chief Olson’s decision to release this update.

“We understand the concerns that such incidents raise among our residents, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to bring a swift resolution to this case,” Chief Olson stated.

READ: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Fond du Lac County New Year’s Eve crash

While this investigation remains underway, the Appleton Police Department has increased patrols in the Downtown area to provide some peace of mind and more watchful eyes over any potentially dangerous activity near the site of this homicide.

“I understand the fear and concern that can arise from such incidents, and I want to assure you that we are here for you,” Chief Olson said in the letter. “We will continue to keep the community informed of any developments in this investigation while respecting the integrity of the ongoing process.”

If you have any information that might assist authorities in their search for this suspect, you’re urged to contact the Appleton Police Department at 1-920-832-5500 or send an email to [email protected].

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “There won’t be a problem,” Big Bend Village Board President on police officers’ resignations