GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have announced that cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, December 27. Alexander will miss the Packers’ next game in Minnesota on Sunday, December 31.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” Gutekunst said. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”

Jaire Alexander, who is in his sixth year with the Packers, participated in the coin toss ahead of the team’s 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers despite not being a Captain. He reportedly called for the team to start ‘on defense,’ which would’ve cost the Packers a possession and instead, started both halves with the ball in Carolina’s possession.

The 26-year-old has appeared in six games for Green Bay this season, tallying four pass deflections and a forced fumble in that timeframe.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

