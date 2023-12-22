MILWAUKEE – The board of Milwaukee Public Schools unanimously approved a resolution to explore a tax referendum that would be on ballots for the spring election in 2024. School board members say they are in dire situations and a referendum is a way out of it.

Friday morning, MPS held a press conference to address why they felt the resolution to be necessary and how they will proceed in the coming weeks and months. Economic conditions were a consistently described factor as to why MPS is considering increasing taxes.

“I remind you that 94% of tax payer’s dollars go directly to our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Keith Posely said. “However, 16 years of receiving state adjustments below inflation is not sustainable.”

President of the MPS Board of Directors Marva Herndon said those adjustments have made it difficult for MPS to meet its bottom line.

“We’re now facing a $200 million dollar shortfall for our students,” Herndon said.

MPS is no stranger to tax referrendums. The district proposed a referendum that was voted on in the spring of 2020 and passed with broad support. The district said the money from that referendum would “attract and retain high-quality, certified teachers; offer more career and technical education programs; expand art, music, physical education, and language programs.”

Because a tax increase is so close in MPS’s rearview mirror, former MPS teacher Susan Stoner says she is worried another increase is unnecessary.

“My big question is whether or not the funds that were collected from the initial tax referendum are being used properly or used at all,” said Stoner.

Stoner went on to say she does not feel tax increases are improving the performance of MPS students.

Dr. Posely said this new referendum would be to continue “vital services,” in the district.

The 2020 referendum increased property taxes by $160 a year for homes worth over $100,000. Between now and January, MPS staff will be collecting information on a referendum and administering a survey to Milwaukee citizens to gauge their feelings on the topic. When that information is compiled, it will be presented to the Milwaukee Public School board in January 2024.

