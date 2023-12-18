A wise man once said, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

I don’t know about you, but that is quite the sentiment to not only live your life by, but apparently it also applies to Matt LaFleur and his unique patience of defensive Joe Barry to continually hold a position on this football team.

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield joined future hall-of-famer, Aaron Rodgers as the ONLY quarterbacks to toss a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field – yes, the same Baker Mayfield that has seen 3 different teams in 3 years.

Let that sink in for just a minute…

The crazy part about all of this, is, it’s just not a once in a moment thing, but over the last two years or so is this is who Joe Barry is, who is always has been, and, as a defensive coach, who he always will be.

Baker Mayfield. Tommy DeVito. Zach Wilson. Daniel Jones, and Bailey Zappe are just a few names in which his defense has allowed career games to.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new in Green Bay, but as we have gown accustomed to subpar defensive performances, why hasn’t Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur?

The easy thing to do is come on here and give you all the stats, numbers, and metrics on how bad Joe Barry is, but, I think if you’ve spent two minutes watching the game Sunday or even last week, you knew that already.

My question is, when does LaFleur catch the heat for not only hiring his old friend, but consistently allowing him to lead his defense?

Why?! Why?! Why?!

Everything begins, and ends with the head coach.

If he is going to allow his defensive coordinator to give up, what will likely be the NFC player of the week in back-to-back weeks in a playoff hunt, then this is no longer on Joe Barry.

This lays squarely on the shoulders of Matt LaFleur.