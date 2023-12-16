MADISON – Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D- Wisconsin) announced it will use $140 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest in internet access across the state.

The funds will be directed to two different grant programs: the Flexible Facilities Program and the Digital Connectivity and Navigators Program.

The Flexible Facilities Program will invest over $100 million in buildings for local and Tribal governments. Certain existing buildings will receive upgrades in ‘digital connectivity equipment’. Facilities eligible for upgrades will be ‘anchor institutions’ that enable work or education, such as public libraries and community centers.

The Digital Connectivity and Navigators Program will direct over $30 million to non-profit organizations to install computing devices, install Wi-Fi equipment in certain apartment buildings.

In November, Governor Evers announced the Wisconsin Broadband Office received $221.6 million worth of applications for the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program; only $42 million could be allocated.

Governor Evers had the following statement on the investment.