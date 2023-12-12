The 2023 Green Bay Packers have had more intriguing, and downright odd moments during this season than I can ever recall, especially for a season that still has four weeks remaining in it.

On Monday, you can add another chapter in the roller coaster season for Matt LaFleur and his team.

Now, the easy thing to do here is to come tell all of you how Joe Barry should not return after those four weeks are concluded, but you already knew that – I’m not here to convince you of something that is the most obvious thing in Green Bay since sliced cheese.

The defense, as of late, has played somewhat better, but overall, is still a unit that needs a new voice, but with that being said, Monday night’s loss to the Giants was the cherry on top for what I call a total team loss.

You could point the finger at the offense. The defense. The special teams. Rich Bisaccia. Joe Barry. Matt LaFleur. Jordan Love. You name it!

Yes, the defense allowed a guy named Tommy DeVito to march up and down the field, but the special teams and the offense did the defense no favors.

Between the offense and special teams, three turnovers were committed, and the offense looked like it reverted back to the non-glory days of October when they didn’t win a single game.

Look, I get it. There isn’t more that frustrates me than watching a Joe Barry-led unit allow a third-string quarterback to do as he pleases, but this is also not surprising. This has become the norm. The only difference is the offense has played better to cover up those scars, but not this week.

Jordan Love looked bad. Plain and simple, he was off from throw one to throw 39. The offense was completely out of sync, and with the injuries that continue to pile up, I’d be more surprised if they return to the engine we saw against the Lions and the Chiefs.

Yesterday I discussed if this Packers team was up to the task of passing a test they hadn’t seen yet, and by the look of it, they weren’t even close.