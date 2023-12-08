MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services are urging parents to throw away certain applesauce packets. This comes after an FDA recall because of a possible link between the applesauce packets and lead poisoning.

The FDA recall is on:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches

Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches

Schnucks applesauce variety pack

Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches

The Wisconsin DHS states there are multiple cases across the country with three suspected cases of lead poisoning in Wisconsin. In a press release the organization emphasized the severity of children, the main consumers of applesauce packets, consuming lead because their bodies are still growing.

This is the latest recall in a string of fruit related recalls from earlier this fall. A salmonella outbreak in pre-cut cantaloupe has been linked to 3 deaths in the United States.

