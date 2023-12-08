MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services are urging parents to throw away certain applesauce packets. This comes after an FDA recall because of a possible link between the applesauce packets and lead poisoning.
The FDA recall is on:
- WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches
- Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches
- Schnucks applesauce variety pack
- Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches
The Wisconsin DHS states there are multiple cases across the country with three suspected cases of lead poisoning in Wisconsin. In a press release the organization emphasized the severity of children, the main consumers of applesauce packets, consuming lead because their bodies are still growing.
This is the latest recall in a string of fruit related recalls from earlier this fall. A salmonella outbreak in pre-cut cantaloupe has been linked to 3 deaths in the United States.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- Governor Evers vetoes gender-affirming medical bill
- Wife of gravely injured MPD officer: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’
- No curbside collection for Christmas trees in Milwaukee after the holidays
- LISTEN: Senator Tammy Baldwin on her new bill helping connect veterans with benefits
- “I hope Hanukkah this year feels different:” Milwaukee Jewish Federation President discusses this year’s holiday season
READ: Gov. Evers signs bipartisan stadium funding bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050