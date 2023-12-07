MILWAUKEE – Four suspects fled a stolen car completely destroyed by flames after they crashed into multiple other vehicles and a cyclist near Cramer and Linnwood on Thursday, December 7.

The chief of the UW-Milwaukee Police Department told our news partners at TMJ4 News that officers were dispatched to a report of a car theft in progress, but by the time they arrived, the suspects were in the car and took off when officers attempted a traffic stop.

In their haste to get away, police said the car struck a cyclist before speeding off. University police officers stopped to help the cyclist, who was uninjured.

Eventually, the driver of the stolen car crashed into three other vehicles before the car came to rest and caught fire at Cramer and Linnwood. Police said the vehicle was “fully engulfed” after a short period of time.

Video from Antionette Eiland shows the fiery results of a multiple-vehicle crash in Milwaukee today. Four suspects are currently at large after they allegedly stole a car, hit a bicyclist and three other cars before crashing and starting on fire near UW-Milwaukee's campus. pic.twitter.com/wgYtqoOZUi — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) December 7, 2023

Only one of the three other vehicles was occupied, and the person inside was not hurt. The four suspects fled the burning car headed west, according to the police chief. Police said they are following up on a number of leads amid an active investigation.

