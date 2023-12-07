LAS VEGAS – The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Bucks trailed by 12 at halftime, but rallied to take the lead entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Indiana by 15 in the third frame. However, Indiana started the final frame with a 14-8 run. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 27 points.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points. Damian Lillard after a quiet first half of just four points, finished with 24 and Khris Middleton closed with 20 points. The Bucks shot 12 of 33 from deep and shot 44% from the field. The Bucks return home for a Monday night game against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.