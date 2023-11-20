OAK CREEK – The Milwaukee Police Tactical E Unit has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to multiple weekend shootings in Milwaukee.

Officers located the suspect, Quran Robey, on the 6400 block of S. 13th St., in the City of Oak Creek. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Robey was wanted in connection to a homicide Sunday on the 2700 block of North 33rd Street, as well as a separate shooting near Capitol and Appleton.