MILWAUKEE – Fans of the Green Bay Packers in southeastern Wisconsin might have an easier time making it to Lambeau Field soon, if the Wisconsin Department of Transportation gets a green light on developing an Amtrak train service to the northeast corridor of the state.

The Wisconsin DOT applied for a grant from the federal government to extend the train that runs from Chicago’s Union Station to Milwaukee’s Downtown Intermodal Station. During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Green Bay Packers business reporter for the Green Bay Press Gazette Richard Ryman says it could help transport season ticket holders for the Packer’s during the work week.

“They get games number two and five, which always seem to be night games,” said Ryman. “Those are always on work nights so that is difficult for them. That came to a head this year when half of the stadium was filled with Detroit Lions fans.”

The proposed plan would have the line run from Milwaukee to Green Bay three times a day with stops in Fon Du Lac, Oshkosh and Appleton. Outside of sports, Ryman says there might be a demand from Green Bay residents to have an easier method to travel to Chicago.

“I think it might be more in-demand to go to Chicago than it is to go to Milwaukee because it is such an easy drive,” explained Ryman. “To go onto Chicago would be very helpful.”

If the new Amtrak line were to come to fruition, Ryman suggested a timeline for the completion of construction.

“If they could get everything in place for the NFL Draft in 2025,” said Ryman. “There will be people staying in hotels from here to Milwaukee and Madison. The train would make it a lot easier for them to get here.”

