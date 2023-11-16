Famed for our legacy and heritage of beer making, Wisconsin is on the leading edge of the modern craft brewing scene. Here’s to sampling our diverse combinations of hops, malt, water and yeast.

Sip on small-batch beer at The Runaway in Burlington (Racine County)

Head to Burlington to savor a rotating selection of small-batch beer. The Runaway is a micropub bringing big flavors to this community. You’ll feel welcome at the brewery, regardless of if you’re a beer enthusiast or novice.

The brewery pours a range of craft selections. Many beers are brewed by the founder of The Runaway, but the list also includes beers made by guest brewers and gluten-free beverages like hard ciders and seltzers. The Runaway is located in historic downtown Burlington and emphasizes quality, technique and community in everything it produces.

While in town, grab dinner at Rustic Roots. The restaurant offers a menu of creative dishes in a country-chic atmosphere. Appetizers include items like sticky sesame cauliflower or Cajun mussels, whiles the main dishes are just as inventive, such as the Greek-style ribs. Check out The Mart Apartment for a place to stay in downtown Burlington. The space features beautiful fixtures and modern furnishing, while hardwood floors and exposed brick add a touch of cozy and comfort.

Craft tastes in the Northwoods at Round Man Brewing Co. (Washburn County)

Spend some time in Spooner to appreciate the craft flavors of Round Man Brewing Co. This family-run brewpub serves up hop-centric ales and upper-end pub fare. The Churchill family opened Round Man in 2017, with the parents and their three adult children all working for the brewery.

You’ll choose from at least 14 different beers, with many of those selections being seasonal specialties. For folks looking to change it up, Round Man also mixes up craft cocktails. The food menu will impress you as equally as the drinks. It’s full of classic bar food but with unique touches and twists. Round Man’s exposed metal, wood and concrete craft an industrial feel, and their rounded bar was intentionally designed to encourage conversation.

Check out one of rental houses from Parliament Properties, which is owned by the Churchill family, for a place to stay in the Spooner area. The three distinct houses offer spacious, comfortable options for travel parties as large as six guests.

Hometown brews and history at Potosi Brewing Company (Grant County)

Learn about the storied history of Potosi Brewing Company while sampling its diverse selection of beers. The brewery in Grant County was originally founded in 1852 and was a staple for 120 years before closing. But the brewery sprung back to life at its original site in 2008 and has become a destination for travelers to the southwestern Wisconsin community of Potosi.

Now, you can visit the modern brewpub for a taste of craft beers and good food. Start out with the Good Old Potosi — the golden ale recreates the original recipe the historic brewery was known for. Then sample the many seasonal releases and barrel-aged beers you won’t find outside of the brewpub.

Definitely visit the National Brewery Museum, which is housed in the original Potosi brewery, to see a world-class collection of historic beer memorabilia. The museum is a partnership between the Potosi Foundation and the American Breweriana Association. The collection includes memorabilia from breweries across the country, including bottles, coasters, trays, advertising materials and neon signs.

