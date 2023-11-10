MILWAUKEE — A sensational weekend of sampling and sipping, plus a Veterans Day celebration. Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

VETERAN DAY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — HARLEY DAVIDSON MUSEUM

“Celebrate and commemorate the men and women in the U.S. military during the Harley-Davidson Museum’s Veterans Appreciation Weekend, from Friday, November 10, to Sunday, November 12. In honor of Veterans Day, all active Military, Veterans, and their families* can enjoy complimentary Museum admission and veterans and active military personnel can enjoy one complimentary meal at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant (up to $12.95 with the purchase of a beverage) as we salute those who serve and have served.

Make a stop at the Harley-Davidson® Shop and discover the latest styles (including some military-themed gear), where all active military and veterans can enjoy a 20% discount throughout the weekend. And don’t forget about the ever-popular military-focused Gallery Talks, taking place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has been on the front lines of freedom along with our heroic service men and women. We hope you can make plans to join us as we say thank you!

*Receive up to six (6) Harley-Davidson Museum General Admission passes by providing verification of military service in the US Armed Services (includes active duty, veterans and immediate family members (spouse and children under 18 years old)). Valid from November 10, 2023 through November 12, 2023 for in-person use at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Not valid for online purchases. Limited to one (1) pass each per U.S. Armed Services member, one (1) additional adult pass to an immediate family member, and up to four (4) passes to minor children immediate family members. Non-transferable. Cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Offer not valid on previously purchased Harley-Davidson Museum tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.” – Harley Davidson Museum

MARGARITA FEST

SATURDAY — TRIPOLI SHRINE CENTER

For anyone who misses Jimmy Buffett and anyone who enjoys tasting tequila, it is Margarita Fest at the beautiful Tripoli Shrine Center. Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers serve up creations for you to sample and vote to decide the very best. Mariachi music, dancing and food trucks will add to the festivities.

CHEERS TO HOSPITALITY

SATURDAY — DISCOVERY WORLD

A sensational evening is in store for a Saturday night of fantastic food, wines, spirits and fun. Savor gourmet bites and delicious desserts. Sip bold bourbons, local spirits and fine wines. Learn creative options on the classic Old Fashioned while watching live culinary demonstrations.

NIRVANA: TRIBUTE TO NIRVANA

SATURDAY – SHANK HALL

Get back to grunge at Shank Hall Saturday night with NIRVANA: Tribute to Nirvana and experience those sounds of the 1990s that made that musical genre special.

