MILWAUKEE — Girls just want to have fun in Ashland, plus you can have an out-of-this-world musical experience and enjoy animals this weekend. Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

CHICK-UAMEGON

SATURDAY — ASHLAND

You’ll see women of all ages running in tiaras, tutus and creative costumes in the annual Chick-waumegon 1 Mile and 5K Fun Run. Runners with the best and blingiest wardrobe can win prizes then hang out and enjoy socializing and shopping in downtown Ashland.

For more info, click here.

To hear an interview with race organizer, Mary McPhetridge, click here.

DIRTY DOG DRYLAND DERBY

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — PEARSON

“Come experience the excitement of sled dog racing on dry land at the Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Boy Scout Reservation! You’ll see teams with bikes, scooters, carts, and dogs partnered with running mushers. Spectators are encouraged to visit with drivers and smooze with their dogs at their trucks too! Races start at 9:00 am on both days. Home cooked food service will be available at the race site. Free admission and plenty of parking are available.

There will also be a cani-fun run/walk on Saturday afternoon!” – Travel Wisconsin

For more info, click here.

XTREME RAPTOR DAY

SATURDAY –SCHLITZ AUDUBON NATURE CENTER

“Join us for our annual raptor festival that celebrates these powerful hunters of the sky. This unique event is held throughout the Center and offers unforgettable encounters! You will meet our resident raptors up close – including owls, hawks, falcons, and eagles. You will learn about each species including their lifestyle habits and habitats. Stations throughout the grounds will provide interactive and educational experiences for you and your guests. Learn about conservation, how to nurture and support birds around your own home, and enjoy bird-themed crafts and activities. Sign up to have your picture taken with your favorite raptor! This special event supports our Raptor Program and the resident birds in our care.” – Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

For more info, click here.

SYMPHONY IN SPACE!

SUNDAY – BRADLEY SYMPHONY CENTER

“Join the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a galaxy far, far away as we explore music inspired by the mysteries of the universe. Movements from Gustav Holst’s masterwork The Planets will be complimented by John Williams’s iconic Main Theme from Star Wars and much more. The sun, moon, stars, and planets will align in this celestial symphonic celebration!” – Milwaukee Symphony Center

For more info, click here.