MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Elections Commission says the Midtown Center early voting site on the city’s north side accounted for 30 percent of the absentee ballots cast in the city during early voting in each of the last two general elections. That site is in danger of closing due to lease negotiations stalling between the city and the Atlanta-based Laureate Capital LLC which owns the building.

Now, the city is exploring a new site just down the street.

The City’s Election Commission is engaged in negotiations that could secure an early voting site close to the previous Midtown location. If negotiations are successful, this new early voting site could be opened for elections in 2024 and 2025.

The proposed new site for the Milwaukee Midtown voting center at the corner of 60th and Capitol. Image credit: City of Milwaukee

The bank building has dedicated parking for over 90 cars, is fully ADA accessible, and is located on both the MCTS Red Line and Route 60. The Election Commission would occupy the entire first floor, which the city says would ensure that there is adequate space and security to accommodate the 2024 Presidential Election.

“This part of Milwaukee is an appropriate location for an early voting site, and this new building is the best alternative to our former location,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “When we learned our old space was no longer available, the Election Commission promptly pursued a suitable alternative, and their work has succeeded.”

“We are confident that negotiations of a lease will be successful and that voters can vote early beginning in February at 6001 W Capitol Drive,” said Milwaukee Elections Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall. She said she expects a lease to be prepared for Common Council approval by the end of November.