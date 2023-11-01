MILWAUKEE – Fresh powder covered the grass at 74th and Congress on Milwaukee’s northwest side Wednesday morning, an unusual scene for the day after Halloween but highly appropriate for a tradition stretching back over a century.

A handful of neighbors and media were joined by Department of Public Works crews, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, 2nd District Alderman Mark Chambers, and Bango, to watch as the 110th Milwaukee Christmas Tree was harvested. The practice is the second oldest annual Christmas Tree harvesting in the nation, behind only New York City, and draws applications from property owners living in every corner of the city. This year’s tree comes from the home of Denise Blue. She and her nephew Alonzo submitted their 38 foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce for consideration as the city’s official tree earlier this fall.

A Milwaukee Department of Public Works crew member in the cherry picker anchoring the top of the Milwaukee Christmas Tree ahead of its journey to the “Cheer District” downtown. November 3rd, 2023.

“We have the opportunity to…bring families like this into the fold. They’re able to contribute to the Christmas spirit for the entire city of Milwaukee.” Johnson said.

“I’d seen the call for trees on the news, so I gave them a call. They asked us a couple of questions and said they would come out to judge [the tree]. A couple of weeks later, they called back and said our tree had been chosen.” Alonzo told WTMJ.

The tree is one of a pair that inhabited Blue’s front yard. “They were planted from the previous owner, who has a brother who passed away in the military, and he’s a twin. So that’s why there were two pine trees.” Blue told WTMJ. “I’m a twin also and also served eight years in the military. So now I know what it feels like to lose a loved one, I’ve lost a tree.”

Denise Blue (center) and her nephew Alonzo Miller Jr. (2nd from right) look at a slice of the Colorado Blue Spruce that was harvested to be the 110th Milwaukee Christmas Tree. The tree was one of two planted to honor the former homeowner’s twin brother who passed away. November 1st, 2023.

Chris Kling is the city’s Urban Forestry Manager, and said the snow on the ground and roads added a different angle crews needed to consider. “We have to take a little bit more time to make sure that no one’s slipping and falling. It was definitely a new challenge for this year, but the crew is seasoned and they made it seem like it was no different than any other year.” Within ten minutes, the tree went from anchored on both ends, to sawed off at the bottom, and then loaded onto a trailer for transport to downtown.

Kling is the one that ultimately decides which tree will be chosen, and with all the submissions to comb through, Kling told me more about what stuck out to him about this year’s winner. “It’s shape, size, and ease of accessibility were the key factors this year.”

Additionally for fans of funky libations, the city is again partnering with Black Husky Brewing who will take boughs from the tree to create a beer. Proceeds from the sale of that beer will benefit the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund.

The tree is now anchored in the “Cheer District” by Fiserv Forum, where it will be decorated and unveiled for all to see in a lighting ceremony on November 17th.