MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old was killed and a 4-year-old was injured in a car crash in Milwaukee on Saturday evening.

According to Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened just south of 76th St. and Florist Ave. in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood just after 4:00 p.m. on Satruday, Oct. 28th.

Police say the 30-year-old driver of a vehicle lost control and struck a pole.

The 12-year-old victim died of injuires at the scene. The 4-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Milwaukee Police arrested the driver after the crash. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.