MILWAUKEE – A bill proposed by Republicans in Madison would redirect scholarships for students of color toward low-income students of any ethnicity.

The bill was written and introduced by Sen. Eric Wimberger of Green Bay and Rep. Nik Rettinger of Mukwonago. In a bill memo, they stated they “want to be sure that (low-income students) have just as much opportunity to attend college as any other student”

Kyle Wallace is the Content Director of 101.7 The Truth and used to work in admissions at the Universities of Wisconsin. He says its not an ideal situation, but diversity is still possible.

“I think its a shame because its important for institutions to have a diverse (student) pool,” said Wallace. “But you can still create diversity in thought, geographics and race by admitting students based on the criteria the institution sets.”

Up to $2,500 dollars in scholarships are currently available to students of color to attend technical, private and tribal colleges.

The proposed bill would block the Technical College System from awarding grants for helping students of color, but it would be awarded if a program helps all low-income students. The Medical College of Wisconsin and Marquette University School of Dentistry currently have receive state funding for making efforts to increase the number of students of color on their campuses; the bill would stop that.

Wallace says distributing benefits based on income still has the potential to give a financial boost to those who need it.

“Part of each group has a low-income population as part of a race,” Wallace explains. “Low-income opens it up to everybody. We talk about opportunities, growth and how to get yourself out of poverty. It’s through education, whether its a two year school, a four year school or the trades.”

