MILWAUKEE – A full freeway closure is underway on I43/94 northbound at the Marquette Interchange due to a crash.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says cleanup crews are attending to a diesel leak from a jackknifed semi-truck. One person suffered injuries from a subsequent crash caused by the diesel slick and has been transported to the hospital.
As of 7:40am, backups extended all the way to the Planefield Curve:
Authorities are diverting traffic onto I94 westbound.
Adding to the delays was a blue SUV in the center lane on 43/94 northbound near National Avenue with its hood up and at a stand still:
This is a developing situation; we’ll provide updates as they become available.