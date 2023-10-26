MILWAUKEE – A full freeway closure is underway on I43/94 northbound at the Marquette Interchange due to a crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says cleanup crews are attending to a diesel leak from a jackknifed semi-truck. One person suffered injuries from a subsequent crash caused by the diesel slick and has been transported to the hospital.

As of 7:40am, backups extended all the way to the Planefield Curve:

Authorities are diverting traffic onto I94 westbound.

Adding to the delays was a blue SUV in the center lane on 43/94 northbound near National Avenue with its hood up and at a stand still:

This is a developing situation; we’ll provide updates as they become available.