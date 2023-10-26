MILWAUKEE – Ahead of the official public unveiling of its new “L-Line” on Sunday, The HOP streetcar is announcing an additional train will be added to their peak Saturday hours to accommodate an increase in ridership during that window of time.

The most notable change is the introduction of a third streetcar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, which will increase frequencies from 20 minutes to 15 minutes when weekend ridership is heaviest.

“We are constantly examining our ridership data and exploring ways to better meet the needs of our passengers,” Milwaukee Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “We continue to see strong ridership numbers during peak hours, especially on weekends. This new schedule allows us to maintain all the service hours our riders count on, while providing more frequent service on Saturdays when the cars are busiest.”

While The Hop will continue to provide service until midnight during the week, service under the new schedule will be reduced to two vehicles and 20-minute frequencies after 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday when ridership is lower.

Saturday streetcar ridership in August averaged 1,787 riders per day.

