MILWAUKEE — From Egypt to Ozaukee County, you’ll find fun experiences including phantoms and zombies this weekend. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

OCTOBER 13, 2023 – JANUARY 06, 2024 — MILWAUKEE’S BAIRD CENTER

Envelop yourself in ancient Egypt at the opening weekend of an exhibition at The Baird Center called “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience”. Larger than life, state of the art cinematic projections create stunning visual environments for you to explore archeological treasures in an unique way. You’ll see modern day Egypt, but also be transported back 3,000 years ago to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled. See the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx and take a tour of the tomb to see what remains of King Tut’s pursuit of immortality.

COVERED BRIDGE ART STUDIO TOUR

OCTOBER 13, 14 AND 15 — OZAUKEE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES

You’re invited to celebrate the 41st year of this weekend fall arts tour called the Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour. 53 of southeastern Wisconsin’s finest artists in Ozaukee and Washington Counties open their studio and workspace doors for you to explore where their creativity happens.

Map out your own itinerary with an interactive map to find the featured artists the communities of Mequon, Thiensville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Saukville, Port Washington, and Newburg.

THE HOLLOWS AT PHANTOM LAKE

OCTOBER 13 – 28, FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS 6 P.M. – 10 P.M. — PHANTOM LAKE YMCA CAMP IN MUKWONAGO

Get in the haunting spirit with an enchanting evening stroll through the magical Halloween pumpkin wonderland full of 3,000 hand carved jack-o-lanterns at The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp in Mukwonago. Through the wooded trails, you’ll travel through magical fairy lands on the wooded trails, meet witches and wizards, and you may even meet a mermaid near the Viking ships. This is a family-friendly event and you’ll be doing a good deed while you enjoy the Halloween decorations, because all proceeds from the event provide financial support for the Phantom Lake YMCA Camp inclusion program enabling kids and families who might otherwise not be able to experience camp.

THE ZOMBIES

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 AT 8 P.M. — SOUTH MILWAUKEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Halloween the time of the season to see The Zombies in concert, right? Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Zombies, will perform at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center on Saturday night. Expect a solid set list of psychedelic ‘60s songs including their hits, “Time of the Season” and “She’s Not There”.

