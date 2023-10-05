It’s Wisconsin Tech Month! It’s a month-long celebration of the tech industry in Wisconsin that has taken place since 2021.

Throughout the month of October, Milwaukee hosts WI Tech Month, highlighting not just technology, but technology seen through the lens of minority groups like the African-American and Latine communities. The Milky Way Tech Hub and Latinos in Tech are spearheading this event.

CEO of The Milky Way Tech Hub Nadiyah Johnson says technology, by definition is a tool, “Typically, when we think of the tech space, we’re thinking about things that run on code and software and artificial intelligence and data science.”

WI Tech Month is in its third year and was launched with Governor Evers’ support and drive Milky Way Tech Hub’s mission of leveraging technology, not just for technology’s sake, but for the betterment of the lives of residents here in the city of Milwaukee, but now it’s statewide.

Johnson says, “The offerings range anywhere between workshops, panels, interactive hackathons that center all things technology from AI, data science, virtual reality, augmented reality, crypto space. And the idea is to create these activations throughout the entire month of October to drive awareness and accessibility to all the different resources that exist here in the state.”

That representation isn’t just about giving all a voice. It’s also about widening the scope and opportunity for every segment of our community. Think of all the innovations that can come from this in the future, just by exposing that many more people to technology.

Johnson explains, “The reality is that the tech space is still very much a white male-dominated space. And it’s the reason why I formed my company, Milky Way Tech, to increase representation, and so the phrase, I’m sure you’ve heard it before, representation matters. So who leads matters. And because we have always focused on centering Latina, Black, First Nation populations, now that we are at the helm of this large initiative, naturally our community is plugged in and engaged and feel very much included.”

Johnson says all technology is becoming more democratized, “It’s becoming easier and easier to get into the hands of the everyday person. And you don’t necessarily have to go and get a four-year degree in order to be very successful in the field of technology.”

For more information on all the events available, visit https://witechmonth.com/

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Experience Milwaukee Podcast unveils new series – “Tech in MKE”