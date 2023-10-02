MILWAUKEE – For the first time in over 30 years, a new Milwaukee County building is being constructed in or close to downtown Milwaukee.

Community leaders including County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and 6th District Alderwoman Milele Coggs were on hand to commemorate the ground breaking of the new Department of Health and Human Services building. The structure will be built on the corner of 13th and Cherry in Milwaukee’s King Park neighborhood, just one block away from the current facility on Vliet.

Its namesake will be Marcia P Coggs, the first African-American woman to serve in the Wisconsin Assembly, and the first African-American to serve on the state’s Joint Finance Committee.

“Over the past three years, the Department of Health and Human Services has adopted a ‘no wrong door’ model of customer service” said DHHS Executive Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain. “This new building definitely represents the right door”.

““Today is a monumental day. I’m thrilled to be celebrating the groundbreaking of the new Marcia P. Coggs Health and Human Services Center, an upstream investment in race and health equity for our community.” said Crowley.

What seemed like the entire Coggs family was seated in the front row of the crowd, many highlighting the message of leaving no one behind Marcia prescribed to during her entire career in office. The hope is that the new 60,000 square foot facility will embody this message, and serve as a welcoming, judgement-free zone for people to receive mental health services.

The facility is expected to open in early 2025.