MILWAUKEE — In an exclusive sitdown with WTMJ and Good Karma Brands, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin described the 5 C’s that he holds players and coaches to, in addition to his playing experience, where Giannis Antetkounmpo and Damian Lillard rank among all-time NBA duos, and much more.

Coach Griffin’s philosophy of the 5 C’s focuses on Conditioning, Consistency, Coachability, Competition and Concentration. While it goes in no order, one of these philosophies came up multiple times throughout Griffin’s first NBA Media Day as head coach of the Bucks: “Ability plus coachability will determine how far we go.”

As for the task at hand, Coach Griffin is delighted to find ways that maximize both Giannis and Dame as a duo, individuals and all-time-level NBA players.

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms he’s “committed to the City of Milwaukee” during game of Uno

“They are special talents, and my job is just to put them on the floor to showcase their talent. If we play a little bit of defense, I think we’ll be okay,” Coach Griffin said.

He also discussed his passion for reading. Coach Griffin said recommended the Joshua Medcalf book entitled “Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great.” He intends to share that book with the entire team as it aligns with the lessons he’s trying to instill in the team currently.

To watch the interview in its entirety, click here to visit our YouTube channel.

