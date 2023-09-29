MILWAUKEE — eSports tournament organizer Josh Barnickel spoke to WTMJ about Cream City Convergence; a big eSports tournament coming to the Baird Center on Saturday, September 30th. It will be hosted by Bucks Gaming — the eSports division of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.

eSports stands for “electronic sports,” which includes games including the NBA 2K series. The Buck Gaming eSports program won the 2022 NBA 2K League Championship.

eSports also includes fighting games, which Cream City Convergence, or C3, will be featuring on Saturday. Barnickel runs his own Milwaukee-area eSports league called Magik4FGC, which also specializes in fighting games.

Barnickel tells WTMJ that C3 got started after conversations with Bucks Gaming eSports Manager Patrick Glogovsky, who had a passion for the fighting game series Super Smash Bros. Two entries from Nintendo will headline the brackets in this tournament.

Barnickel also says that Bucks Gaming “wanted to expand their eSports portfolios into other avenues.” He continued to state that C3 is not only a great introduction to eSports, but also Milwaukee as a whole with its location being in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

Cream City Convergence has competitors coming in from more than 12 states.

We're pulling attendees from all over the nation and we're only in our first year 😎Check out where we have some people coming to the 414 from!



Already can't wait for next year👀 pic.twitter.com/6vtMATEUXO — Cream City Convergence (@MKECCC) September 28, 2023

