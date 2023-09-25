It was a day most Packers fans will remember for years to come.

A sold-out home opener. Beautiful 70-degree, sunny weather, and a crowd filled with hope for the future in Titletown.

It was a perfect day for all cheeseheads from all over the world – picture-perfect right up until kickoff, which began with the Saints marching up and down the field all day long, eventually taking a 17-point lead into the final 11 minutes of play.

With no Aaron Jones.

No Christian Watson.

No David Bakhtiari.

No Elgton Jenkins, and with no Jaire Alexander, it was Jordan Love, the team’s first-year starter, who began to cook the Saints and storm back, making magic happen with his arm and legs, creating his legacy at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

On Sunday, everything was stacked against #10, but poise, command, and confidence prevailed, again, for the former first-rounder.

If the Packers had lost this game, there could have been 15 excuses as to why, and each one of them could have been validated, but again, as stated before, Love has proven, in just a matter of three weeks, that he is the present, and the future under center in Green Bay.

Who knows, years down the road, conversations at the local tavern will begin with “Where were you when Love made magic happen on that September day?”

After all, where does it say that three hall-of-fame quarterbacks consecutively can’t be done?