UPDATE: I94 westbound’s far left lane has re-opened as crews continue work on the crash site. Backups are still extensive from 35th Street to the Marquette Interchange. Alternate routes west on either Wisconsin or National Avenues are still recommended.

MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: I94 westbound near 35th Street is closed completely due to what the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweets is a boom truck collision with the overpass.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is is underway on w/b I-94 at 35th Street for cleanup and repair after a boom truck struck the 35th Street overpass.



All traffic that direction must exit at 35th Street. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 19, 2023

