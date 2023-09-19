UPDATE: I94 westbound’s far left lane has re-opened as crews continue work on the crash site. Backups are still extensive from 35th Street to the Marquette Interchange. Alternate routes west on either Wisconsin or National Avenues are still recommended.
MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: I94 westbound near 35th Street is closed completely due to what the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweets is a boom truck collision with the overpass.
This is a developing story; we’ll provide updates as they become available.