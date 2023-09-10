As talks continue in Madison over funding for American Family Field, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is set to add to his portfolio. Attanasio is set to increase his stake of ownership in the English professional soccer club, known as the Norwich City Canaries, as reported on by the Milwaukee Business Journal. Editor-in-chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Mark Kass tells Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News there’s been “eye brows raised” over the last week, but the move by the Brewers owner is unrelated to funding developments.

Kass says that while it isn’t related, the timing doesn’t look but great during the developments, but “hopefully (it) won’t have a long term impact on the stadium debate.”

Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ last week he’s “optimistic” on future developments later this year, saying the team is continuing to have dialogue with the speaker’s office and the governor’s office on legislative action.. Attanasio himself recently told the Associated Press he’s optimistic as well.

Kass added that a bill out of Madison would include a state component, a local component, with a mix of the city and Milwaukee County, and “likely an increased contribution from the team.”

49 percent of the tickets sold for the recent P!NK concert at American Family Field were from people out-of-state according to Kass.