MILWAUKEE — Fun festivals to kick off September, plus an epic concert experience downtown. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

FESTA ITALIANA

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY— ITALIAN COMMUNITY CENTER GROUNDS IN MILWAUKEE’S THIRD WARD

Fantastic food, wonderful wine and lots of Italian culture at the annual Festa Italiana. Lots of live music, especially if you want to indulge in a few Rat Pack style bands including “Joe Scalissi Sings Dean Martin.” Fireworks Saturday night and a bocce tournament on Sunday. You can perfect your pasta and learn how to make a superb sauce with cooking demonstrations in the Cucina Showcase.

For more info, click here.

LAKESIDE BEER AND COCKTAIL GARDEN

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FROM 3 P.M. – 8 P.M. — HENRY MAIER FESTIVAL PARK ON MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT

Be the first to sip outside this September at a brand new beer garden. Free parking and free admission to the Lakeside Beer and Cocktail Garden inside the Mid Gate of the Summerfest Grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park. This is the first weekend and it will continue on Fridays and Saturdays in September. Your kids and your dogs are welcome to come along as there are plenty of picnic tables to sit and and games to play. The inclusive, accessible Northwestern Mutual Community Park will be open for kids to play. There will be live music each weekend. Friday, Random Maxx Trio and Saturday, Rogue will perform.

For more info, click here.

TOSA FEST

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY — THE VILLAGE OF WAUWATOSA

In the heart of The Village of Wauwatosa at State and Harwood Friday and Saturday, you can play street games. Experience lots and lots of food, including chili and cupcake contests and a cheese curd eating contest. There are five beer gardens and a vendor market. Listen to live polka music, stein holding competitions as part of the Oktoberfest portion of the festival. There are three stages of live music so you can hear other musicians like local favorite, Trapper Schoepp, also Old Sam and the Teardrops, The Extra Crispy Brass Band and Safe Sax.

For more info, click here.

30TH ANNUAL NEW BERLIN HISTORIC DAY

SUNDAY FROM 1 P.M. – 4 P.M. — NEW BERLIN HISTORIC PARK, 19765 NATIONAL AVENUE

On this afternoon of free fun, the New Berlin Historical Society encourages you to roam and explore historic homes buildings in New Berlin including the Freewill Baptist Church and the Museum. Watch a blacksmith at work. Tour the Weston Antique Apple Orchards and let your kids ride the barrel train and pet miniature horses. The Antique Parade steps off at 2 P.M. with storytelling in the schoolhouse at 2:30 P.M. Browse the rummage sale and enjoy live music by The Bluegrass All Stars. Free shuttle buses will take you to the park from the Prospect Hill Garden Center lot.

For more info, click here.

DIANA ROSS IN CONCERT

SUNDAY — MILLER HIGH LIFE THEATER IN MILWAUKEE

See the iconic, influential singer Diana Ross perform on stage Sunday night at the Miller High Life Theater. You never know when it is your last chance to see a legend and she is IT. Sing along with songs from The Supremes to her solo work while admiring her variety of gowns throughout the evening.

One day 50% discount code: Use LEGEND until Thursday until 10 P.M. for this limited time ticket offer.

For more info, click here.