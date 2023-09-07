WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thousands of children in Waukesha County qualify for free and reduced food programs through school, but staying fed and healthy on the weekends remains a challenge. Blessings in a Backpack’s Waukesha County Chapter funds weekend food packages for 3,600 of those students, but many more still need help.

“We want to bridge the gap between Fridays at 3:00 PM and Mondays at 8:00 AM,” Board Member Regina Estrada explained.

She shared a story of a parent who thanked a volunteer, saying “You wouldn’t believe what a difference this makes in my household on the weekends.”

Blessings in a Backpack knows thousands more students in Waukesha County still need help. Information on sponsoring or attending the annual gala and how to contribute and support the effort anytime by clicking the following link: https://waukesha.blessingsinabackpack.org/upcoming-events/

