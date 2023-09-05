UPDATE at 4:17 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Sept. 5: WisDOT officials confirmed that the right, northbound lane of I-43 has been re-opened so that traffic can squeeze through. However, heavy delays are expected throughout the area for at least the next half-hour.

MILWAUKEE — Commuters who plan to head northbound on I-43 need to adjust their travel plans as those lanes have been temporarily shut down due to a crash near W Locust St, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

WisDOT has already confirmed that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of the crash helping to make progress, assess the situation and divert traffic. The incident was first reported at 3:43 p.m. CST on Tuesday afternoon, but it’s unclear how many vehicles or people were involved.

As of 4 o’clock, authorities expect the closure to last for at least an hour. If that estimate holds up, evening commuters from Downtown Milwaukee will surely be impacted. Brace for traffic if you’re heading northbound from W Locust St on.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

