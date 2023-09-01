MILWAUKEE – A string of hit-and-runs in Milwaukee continued overnight with a death on the city’s north side.

Milwaukee Police say a 52-year-old man was killed while riding an electric scooter Thursday night near 37th and Congress. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

This comes the same week that an 11-year-old boy identified as Tyrone Reese was killed in a hit-and-run on Fond du Lac Avenue this week, and two other kids were hit by cars in the area throughout the week.

No suspects have been arrested in the most recent death.