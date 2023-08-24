KENOSHA – Three years to the day that Jacob Blake was shot by officers in Kenosha, he has filed a lawsuit against the city and those involved in the August 23rd, 2020 incident.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, and lists the City of Kenosha; former Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis; Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake; and Kenosha police officers Brittany Meronek and Vincent Arenas as defendants in the case.

A civil lawsuit filed by Jacob Blake’s attorneys against the Kenosha police officer who shot him was dismissed back in 2022.

The new lawsuit lists five claims for relief, all in connection to the incident:

Use of excessive force

Failure to train and supervise (against the city and police chief)

Denial of equal protection (against chief and officers)

Failure to protect (against officers)

Indemnification against the City of Kenosha

Representatives from the City of Kenosha have not commented on the lawsuit, and no court dates have been set.