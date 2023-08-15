MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged Two Helping Hands daycare facility owner Danielle R. Jones with four counts of physical abuse of a child.

According to Milwaukee police, during their investigation they were able to recover surveillance video from inside the daycare which showed multiple instances of child maltreatment. The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office say they are continuing their investigation and are seeking records to identify additional child victims as well as parents/guardians of those children.

Jones was the owner and operator of Two Helping Hands daycare facility, previously located at 6414 W. Silver Spring Dr. in Milwaukee. Parents or guardians of children that attended Two Helping Hands between July 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2022 are asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7401. Victim advocates are also available from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at 414-278-4617.