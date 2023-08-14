UPDATE: Milwaukee Police said the parents of Genesis have been located and identified.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a toddler who was found on the street near 20th St. and Layton Ave. at around 8:30 on Monday, August 14.

The child, who may be named Genesis, is currently safe with MPD officers, but the department is currently in the process of trying to locate her guardians. She is described as a “a 3-year-old, African American female, with a dark complexion.”

Milwaukee Police have also provided a photo of the child:

Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

MPD is asking anyone with information about her relatives or guardians to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at (414) 935-7261.