LA CROSSE – A staple of Wisconsin’s beer history is leaving Brew City to return production to its original hometown.

Old Style Beer’s parent company Pabst Brewing Company announced production on the 121-year-old beer will leave Milwaukee and return to La Crosse, Wisconsin later this year.

Old Style was a staple of the G. Heileman Brewery, which now houses City Brewery, for much of the 20th century. Pabst Brewing has been the rights holder of the Old Style brand since 1999 and has been brewing the beer in Milwaukee for the past 24 years.

Pabst Brewing announced in 2019 plans to move their production operations from Miller Brewery to City Brewery by 2024.

There will reportedly be events marking the beer’s return to La Crosse later this year, including a celebration at the city’s annual Oktoberfest USA festival.