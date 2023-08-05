WAUKESHA — A Shelter In Place has been issued in the City of Pewaukee for an active situation involving an armed suspect near Highway 164 and Green Road.

Police evacuated the apartment complex just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A suspect is reportedly barricaded with a rifle. Waukesha Alerts says negotiations are being attempted, but the suspect has turned his phone off.

Squads from Waukesha Police, Waukesha County Sheriff, Menomonee Falls Police and City of Milwaukee Police are on scene along with SWAT vehicles.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and those nearby to shelter in place.